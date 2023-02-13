Fungal Acne vs Hormonal Acne: Symptoms, Causes Diagnosis, & Treatment

Know the difference between fungal acne vs hormonal acne
(Image: iStock)
Acne is a common skin issue and can be experienced by anyone of any gender and age. But it can be frustrating to look at your own face in the mirror with spots and scars. Skin issues not only affect physically but lowers the self confidence of a person.
But these bumps and blemishes can not be the same for all. Some may experience normal acne while some may experience fungal, bacterial or hormonal acne and there are different causes for different types of acne. Today, we are here to discuss the difference between fungal acne and hormonal acne on the basis of symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.
It is important for us to know the difference because hormonal acne and fungal acne can be difficult to treat, especially if you can't tell which one is causing the breakout.
Fungal acne is a form of folliculitis or pityrosporum and it occurs when there is an infection in your hair follicle due to yeast overgrowth. Most of the time people confuse fungal infection for an acne breakout though actually it’s just a clogged hair follicle that’s inflamed and infected.
It can also cause a pus-filled bump on the surface of your skin that looks like traditional acne, may be fungal, and not be acne at all.
Hormonal acne may include blemishes and breakouts that occur in early adulthood. They appear in the form of clogged pores like whiteheads, blackheads, cysts, or other forms of pimples. These clogged pores may be filled with sebum, dead skin cells, or even bacteria.
Hormonal acne is commonly experienced by people in their teens and 20s. It is common in both men and women, though women experience it more due to fluctuations in their hormone levels each month due to their menstrual cycle.
Fungal acne is caused by a type of skin yeast referred to as malassezia folliculitis and it affects people with oily skin. Any form of damage or irritation can also cause fungal acne. It affects people living in moist environments since the condition thrives on sweat. Men and teenage boys are more likely to get fungal acne than women.
Other causes of fungal acne include exercise, tight clothing that restricts the skin from breathing. Fungal acne appears as small clusters of red bumps in areas like forehead, chin, or sides of the face. Though these irritated hair follicles can also occur in other parts of the body like the chest, back, and arms.
Hormonal acne is mainly caused by changes in the hormone levels of a person that increases the skin’s production of sebum. The excess oil clogs the pores causing bumps, blemishes, and even cystic acne.
Stress, lack of sleep, poor dietary choices, and the wrong hair or skincare products can worsen the condition.
Fungal Acne: Your doctor will swab your skin to determine an overgrowth of yeast in your hair follicles to check if the acne caused is fungal infection. At your home, you can tell by looking at the size and location of the bumps. Fungal acne appears in the form of small red clusters around your forehead, neck, or chin.
Hormonal Acne: This type of acne appear in different ways like whiteheads, blackheads, papules, pustules, or cysts that may be inflamed with red bumps.
Fungal acne is a skin infection in the hair follicles that can be treated with a topical treatment or oral antifungal medication but it needs to be prescribed by your doctor. The best way to eliminate fungal infection is to use prescription anti-fungal treatment that may include oral medication or a cream.
Hormonal acne can be treated with the right topical skincare treatments and skin care routines that prevent clogging of your pores. Women can ask their doctor about birth control pills that may help regulate their hormones and prevent monthly breakouts. There are different types of birth control pills that are approved by the FDA and are best for treating acne. You can use these pills in combination with the right skincare routine. Your dermatologist may also prescribe antibiotics or retinoids.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)