Fungal Acne vs Hormonal Acne: Symptoms, Causes Diagnosis, & Treatment

Acne is a common skin issue and can be experienced by anyone of any gender and age. But it can be frustrating to look at your own face in the mirror with spots and scars. Skin issues not only affect physically but lowers the self confidence of a person.

But these bumps and blemishes can not be the same for all. Some may experience normal acne while some may experience fungal, bacterial or hormonal acne and there are different causes for different types of acne. Today, we are here to discuss the difference between fungal acne and hormonal acne on the basis of symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

It is important for us to know the difference because hormonal acne and fungal acne can be difficult to treat, especially if you can't tell which one is causing the breakout.