Foods To Eat In Typhoid Fever

Typhoid fever is a rare bacterial infection that can cause serious health problems. It spreads when a person drinks or eats food or water that has been contaminated with Salmonella typhi, a bacteria that can live for weeks in water and sewage.
Symptoms of typhoid fever include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, and vomiting. The infection can be treated with medicine and food. Diet changes are not the ideal way to treat typhoid fever, but they can help in reducing symptoms.
A high-calorie diet can help patients with typhoid fever gain strength and lose weight, which is crucial for their health. The diet should be rich in calories, but also in protein and fiber.
Some foods that are good sources of calories for typhoid fever patients include bread, rice, cereals, boiled potatoes, starchy vegetables, and bananas.
A high-carbohydrate diet can help patients boost their strength and maintain a healthy weight. It is also important to include dairy products such as skim milk, curd, and yoghurt in their diet.
Protein and fiber are also essential nutrients for patients with typhoid fever. They help the body fight off the infection and maintain a healthy weight.
The best protein sources for typhoid fever patients are dairy products and eggs. However, vegetarians can also include boiled legumes and paneer in their diet as good protein sources.
