5 Tips To Manage Acidity At Home

Acidity is a common condition that causes a burning sensation in the throat. It is also known as heartburn or acid reflux. It is caused by the back flow of stomach acid into the esophagus, the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach.
Acidity can be painful and uncomfortable. It can also cause wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty swallowing. It is important to be aware of the condition and take steps to prevent it.
Some common foods and lifestyle choices that can trigger acidity include eating spicy food, fried and oily food, drinking too much caffeine, and eating a diet rich in salt or low in fiber. Lying down right after you have eaten anything can also cause acidity. Exercise that significantly increases your heart rate and perspiration can also cause the release of stomach acid.
Certain stomach conditions and medications can also cause acidity. Women who are pregnant or near menopause, and people with certain medical conditions are more likely to experience acidity.
If you experience acidity, taking steps to reduce your risk is important. Medications such as antacids can also help improve symptoms. If your symptoms persist, it is important to see your doctor. Your doctor can evaluate your condition and recommend appropriate treatment measures.
Papayas are a great choice for reducing stomach acidity. They contain the papain enzyme, which helps in improving digestion, as well as fiber, which helps in clearing toxins from the stomach.
Bananas are also beneficial for the stomach. They have anti-inflammatory properties and can help in reducing bloating in the intestines. The fiber content of bananas also helps in smooth bowel movements.
Plants and herbs can also help in reducing acidity. Aloe Vera juice can soothe the stomach lining, and mint can provide relief from reflux.
Citrus fruits, such as orange and lemon, are alkaline and can neutralize the acidity in the stomach.
Coconut water is also high in fiber and can help in detoxification of the body. It can also help in smooth bowel movements.
