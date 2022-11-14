Foods that Can Help in Faster Recovery from Dengue Fever

Government statistics show that cases of dengue have increased drastically over the past few years. You must have obviously heard about the rising dengue cases among people in Delhi, and other states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Dengue affects a huge population each year and thus it is important to raise awareness about dengue prevention and management of the disease.

A few dietary changes along with the treatment can help fasten the recovery process. If you get diagnosed with dengue fever you need to recover completely to avoid complications in the future.

Here is a list of food items that will relieve the various symptoms of dengue and help you get relief along with the medication.