Foods that Can Help in Faster Recovery from Dengue Fever

Papaya leaves are considered to be great for dengue recovery
(Image: iStock)
Government statistics show that cases of dengue have increased drastically over the past few years. You must have obviously heard about the rising dengue cases among people in Delhi, and other states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Dengue affects a huge population each year and thus it is important to raise awareness about dengue prevention and management of the disease.
A few dietary changes along with the treatment can help fasten the recovery process. If you get diagnosed with dengue fever you need to recover completely to avoid complications in the future.
Here is a list of food items that will relieve the various symptoms of dengue and help you get relief along with the medication.
According to NIH, papaya leaf juice can be used as a home remedy to help a person recover from dengue fever. The papaya leaf juice has anti-thrombocytopenic and immunomodulatory effects that make it a great option as a new drug candidate against dengue disease. It helps increase the platelet count of dengue patients and helps improve immunity. You can drink it twice or thrice a day for effective results.
Coconut water can be consumed by dengue patients to prevent dehydration. It helps the body to get adequate nourishment and hydration. Two glasses of coconut water in a day can show effective results and can be consumed regularly without any side effects.
Pomegranates can be considered as one of the healthiest fruits for dengue patients due to the presence of high content of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that provide the body with an instant dose of energy. Pomegranate also helps manage fatigue and exhaustion. The high iron content in pomegranate aids dengue sufferers in maintaining the necessary blood platelet count and recovering from dengue more quickly.
Broccoli is can be a great addition to the diet of dengue patients. Broccoli is rich in vitamin K which helps to increase blood platelets. Low blood platelet count is one of the major risks of dengue fever thus broccoli helps get back the normal count preventing serious complications.
Yogurt is a dietary item that can be consumed after dengue fever without any worry. Yogurt can help people fight against bacterial and viral diseases by promoting the production of good bacteria in the gut that helps eliminate toxins from the body and it also has immunity-boosting benefits that help the body recover faster.
