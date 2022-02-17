Foods Rich in Minerals You Should Include in Your Diet

Minerals are important elements that we need in our diet. There are two types of minerals:

Macrominerals, which are required in large amounts by the body. They include sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and chloride.

Trace minerals, which are required in smaller amounts by the body. They include iron, copper, selenium, zinc, iodine, chromium, manganese, fluoride, etc.

According to the US NIH, minerals are important for the human body because they help in:

Production of hormones

Production of enzymes

Brain and heart function

Blood clotting

Oxygen transmission

Bone calcification

Minerals have many other functions as well. Since they're vital to the functioning of our bodies, here's a list of 10 foods rich in minerals.