Resistance Training 101: Why the Huffing and Puffing is Crucial For Your Health

Dr Chanda reiterates the importance of resistance training when it comes to increasing the strength and stamina of muscles, and adds that along with muscle, exercise of this specific kind also helps with building bone strength and in situations involving joint pain, fractures and injury to the bone. In the process, it reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Along with muscle endurance and its crucial role in prevention of osteoporosis, training of this kind helps fight against the muscle loss that comes with age. The key thing to remember here is that if your aim is lean muscle, the approach should be more reps with less weight. If, on the other hand, you are looking to bulk up, the answer is fewer reps with more weight.

However, the expert also offers a word of caution against incorporating resistance training in your regime without proper guidance and supervision. It is important to understand your own individual requirement and ability with the help of a trained professional.