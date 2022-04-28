Exercising in Periods: Benefits and What You Should Avoid

Exercising in periods: Dos and Don'ts
(Image: iStock)
Periods are often associated with pain and discomfort and many women give up on their exercise routine thinking it might harm them further or worsen the pain. Moreover, lower levels of progesterone and oestrogen during your period may make you tired and sick. Whatever may be the concern, we shall help you know the benefits of working out during your periods and its impact on your overall health.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, anxiety, sadness, irritability, and phases of depression are quite normal during periods and they can be tackled with exercise during this time.
Yes, you heard it right. Exercise not only keeps you physically fit but also has an effect on your mental health. According to the US National Institutes of Health, exercise helps reduce the symptoms of social withdrawal, and depression, and reduces the risk of mental illness besides maintaining the overall emotional well-being.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, women experience hormonal imbalance during their periods and this is the main cause of fatigue during these days. Exercise can help boost the energy levels opposite to the mindset that it can cause more tiredness or weakness.
According to Healthline, mild exercise during periods can reduce inflammation, improve blood flow, help the muscles relax, and increase energy over time.
According to PubMed Central, exercise during the menstrual cycle can help reduce the severity of cramps by alleviating the levels of endorphins from the brain that block the pain receptors so that you do not receive the signals from the contracting uterus muscles and abdominal pain.
According to the doctors of Apollo Hospital, the cramp-producing chemical prostaglandin is destroyed when you exercise, fastening the process of shedding of endometrial lining which results in free flow thus reducing the cramps.
There is no harm in exercising while you are on your period. You can carry on with your regular workout routine while menstruating without any fear or hesitation. But there are certain things you can keep in mind (Healthline and MedicalNewsToday):
Do not try new exercises while you are on your periods, practice poses or regimes which are already tried and tested.
Indulge in medium intensity exercises like brisk walks, short aerobic sessions, and light cardio. According to PubMed Central, lungs function better at the end of the cycle, so you can get back to high-intensity sessions at the end of your cycle.
You must try wearing all the protective gear while exercising and lift weights with support. The main idea is to listen to your body and not push it more than it can handle.
You must always remember that over-exercising during periods can be harmful as well. According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, high-intensity exercises can cause changes in your periods like bleeding in between periods, light flow or no flow at all.
