5 Foods That Will Help Build Lean Muscles

Foods that will help build lean muscles.
People often think that only intense workouts can help them build lean muscles. But research has proved that nutrition plays an important role in building lean muscles. In fact, nutrition is more important than workouts, and physical activity alone will not benefit the muscles.
Limiting oneself to intense workouts will make the body weak as the right food is required to help recover the muscles and tackle the soreness. Lack of proper nutrition stalls one's progress and does not help the damaged muscles recover properly.
According to US NIH, high protein foods help gain muscles while carbs and fats are an important source of energy. If you aim to gain lean muscle, exercise regularly, and consume more calories for better results. Here is a list of foods that can help build lean muscles.
Eggs are known to be filled with high-quality protein, fats, choline, and vitamin B. Proteins are made up of amino acids, and eggs also contain large amounts of an amino acid called leucine, which is responsible for muscle gain.
Eggs also contain vitamin B, which plays a major role in the variety of processes in the body, and thus helps in energy production.
Salmon is another great choice for people who want to build muscle and gain muscle mass. According to FoodData Central, three ounces of salmon contains about 17 grams of protein, 1.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids, and several important B vitamins.
Salmon is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are responsible for muscular health and help in muscle gain during exercise programmes.
Dairy contains high-quality protein and a mixture of fast-digesting whey protein and slow-digesting casein protein. According to US NIH, people experience an increase in lean mass after regular consumption of a combination of fast- and slow-digesting dairy proteins.
According to PubMed, Greek yogurt contains double the amount of protein as regular yogurt. You can enjoy Greek yogurt as a snack, or eat it as a dessert after dinner or as a pre-workout snack. This is all because of the combination of slow-fast digesting protein.
Soybean has been a staple among the meal options for vegetarian people who practise intense workouts with an aim to build lean muscles. According to US NIH, half a cup (86 grams) of cooked soybeans contains 16 grams of protein, healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals.
Soybeans are also rich in vitamin K, iron, and phosphorus. Iron provided by soybeans helps store and transport oxygen in your blood and muscles, which is important for the other functions of the body.
There are different types of beans and all of them can be a part of the diet to help a person gain muscle. Common varieties of beans that can be a part of your diet include black, pinto, and kidney beans, which contain around 15 grams of protein per cup.
Moreover, beans are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin B, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron, which makes them a good source of plant-based protein.
