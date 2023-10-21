Male Contraception Tested By ICMR Shows 99% Efficacy: What We Know

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has 'successfully completed' a seven-year follow-up study for injectable, reversible, safe, effective, and long-lasting male contraception.

The Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance – RISUG – as the contraception is being called, has shown an efficacy of 99.02 percent in the prevention of pregnancies, showed the results in the follow up study which has been published in the open access journal of Andrology.

The big point: RISUG is a non-hormonal injection that can have long-lasting effects.