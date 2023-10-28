Exposure to E-Cigarette Ads Widespread Among Teens, Young Adults: Survey

Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending a ban on any advertisements, promotions, or sponsorships for e-cigarettes, 85 percent of about 4,000 people surveyed were exposed to such content on various media platforms.

This was the biggest takeaway from the cross-sectional survey was conducted in India, China, Australia, and the UK by George Institute for Global Health India, in people between the ages of 15-30 years.

The Big Point: Social media was recognised as one of the key locations where adolescents, children, and young adults are exposed to such content.

Being exposed to e-cigarette ads can generate curiosity among the populations by reducing the risk perception of its use, leading to a greater tendency of its use among adolescents, young adults, and teenagers.