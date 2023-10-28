Exposure to E-Cigarette Ads Widespread Among Teens, Young Adults: Survey

Image used for representation.
Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending a ban on any advertisements, promotions, or sponsorships for e-cigarettes, 85 percent of about 4,000 people surveyed were exposed to such content on various media platforms.
This was the biggest takeaway from the cross-sectional survey was conducted in India, China, Australia, and the UK by George Institute for Global Health India, in people between the ages of 15-30 years.
The Big Point: Social media was recognised as one of the key locations where adolescents, children, and young adults are exposed to such content.
Being exposed to e-cigarette ads can generate curiosity among the populations by reducing the risk perception of its use, leading to a greater tendency of its use among adolescents, young adults, and teenagers.
Why Does it Matter? The use of e-cigarettes by young people is a public health concern. Nicotine exposure can pose multiple risks to a developing brain.
The study points to a need to impose stricter systems in place to regulate ads and adhere to the WHO guidelines.
