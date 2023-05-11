'Systemic Failure': Medicos Demand Action After Kerala Doctor Stabbed to Death

For 22-year-old house surgeon Dr Vandana Das, 10 May would have been like any other day at Kerala's Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital – until she got trapped inside a hospital room, where nurses were treating 42-year-old Sandeep, who was in police custody.

In a matter of seconds, Dr Das was allegedly stabbed six times on her head, neck, and spine by Sandeep. While police personnel and others managed to get out of the room, Dr Das could not escape death.

Doctors across the state, backed by the Indian Medical Association, have taken to the streets after the shocking incident – demanding punishment for the accused, reiterating their concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals, and stressing the need for a strict law.