Extended Work Hours, Depression: The Math & The Aftermath of Doctors' Protests

Dr Mahesh Mahajan, a neurosurgeon at the GD Pant hospital who came to show solidarity with the protesters at Safdarjung, explained the crisis triggered by the delay in NEET-PG counselling using simple math.

"To run a hospital, specific manpower is needed. There's a stratum -- first year, second year, third year, assistant, associate, senior, and so on, with all being assigned specific roles. If there's no first-year enrolled, their work gets distributed to second and third-year doctors leading to stretching of duty hours," he said.

Mahajan further added, "These are government hospitals. In India, a 100-bed government hospital will at least have 150 patients. Some hospitals even have floor-beds. If for a hospital like this, there are 20 doctors assigned but only 10 are allocated, there will obviously be mismanagement. Who will be held responsible? There have been so many incidents when they hold the doctors responsible and not the administration. So, the delay in counselling is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

To elaborate on Mahajan's point, Dr Singh explained how the residents at the hospital are having to tackle the workload of the new batch that is not being enrolled as well as the senior batches that are leaving after getting their degrees.

"Every year, NEET-PG counselling happens and new doctors are recruited. We were enrolled one year and eight months ago. Our senior batch has already left after getting their degree and no new enrolment has happened for a fresh batch. So, that has increased our workload. Now next March, one more senior batch will leave. So, after March, it will be three people handling 10 people's workload. What does the government expect? Are we machines? Do we not have to sleep or take care of our health? Should we just die working?" she said, angrily.

Dr Prashant, a neurology resident at GD Pant Hospital, said that the issue is not just extended work hours of the current resident doctors.

"There are over 40,000 potential resident doctors who are sitting at home because this counselling is not being carried out. That is a huge manpower that is sitting at home. We want them to be mobilised as soon as possible so that it affects the health system in a positive manner," he said.