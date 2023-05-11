'She Was Always Meant To Be a Doctor': How Friends, Family Remember Vandana Das

Dr Jishnu Shaji was on operation theatre (OT) duty at hospital in Kerala's Ernakulam on Wednesday, 10 May, when someone told him that a house surgeon was murdered by a patient at a government hospital in Kollam district.

He didn't know who it was, but he was upset. In fact, just two days ago, he was assaulted by a drunk patient with an IV stand. "I took it lightly then. I thought it was just a part and parcel of our life as a doctor," Dr Jishnu told The Quint over the phone.