Diwali Burn Care: Do's and Don'ts For Burn Injuries

Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October this year and people will be enjoying this Diwali with immense joy, enthusiasm, and zest since this is the first Diwali when we are least threatened by Covid-19. Diwali is all about food, decoration, parties, drinks, and burning fire-crackers.

Firecrackers are the main source of enjoyment for the kids and they start burning firecrackers before the night of Diwali. People also light Diyas in every corner of their house after deep cleaning the entire house. Burning firecrackers, cooking, and lighting diyas increase the risk of burn injuries and you might not even find health professionals during festivals. Thus, here are a few do's and don'ts that will help provide appropriate first-aid tips for burn injuries.