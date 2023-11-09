Diwali 2023: 7 Sugar Replacement In Sweets For Diabetics

According to Dr. Kamal Palia, Nutritionist and Chief Dietician at Ruby Hall Clinic, here are a few replacements for sugar:

Jaggery- A popular natural sweetener in India, jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. It is made from sugarcane juice or palm sap and retains many essential nutrients. Diabetics can replace sugar with jaggery in their Diwali sweets for a more balanced and glycemic-friendly treat.

Maple syrup- Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that is made from the sap of maple trees. It is a good source of minerals, such as manganese and zinc. It has a lower GI than sugar and is also a good source of antioxidants.

Dry Fruits- Incorporating dry fruits such as dates, figs, and apricots into your sweets can enhance both flavor and nutrition. These natural sweeteners add a subtle sweetness while providing dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent sugar substitute for diabetics.

Honey- Another natural sweetener that can replace sugar in Diwali sweets is honey. It not only offers a unique flavor but also has several health benefits. Diabetics can use honey in moderation to sweeten their desserts, keeping a close watch on their overall carbohydrate intake.

Stevia- Stevia is a plant-based sweetener with zero calories and a low glycemic index, making it a suitable option for diabetics. It is available in various forms, including liquid drops and powdered stevia, which can be used to sweeten your Diwali recipes without affecting blood sugar levels.

Artificial Sweeteners- For those who prefer a sugar substitute with zero calories, artificial sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin, or sucralose can be used sparingly. These sweeteners can help maintain the sweetness in your Diwali sweets while avoiding a spike in blood sugar.

Fruits are a natural way to add sweetness to your desserts. Fruits are also a good source of fiber, which can help to slow down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream. Some fruits that can be used to sweeten desserts include: