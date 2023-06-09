11% Of India Has Diabetes: Why Is This Lancet Study Important?

At least 11.4 percent of the Indian population has diabetes, with southern states showing higher prevalence rates, finds a recent study headed by Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre in alliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The large-scale study published on Thursday, 8 June, in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology involved over 113,000 participants from 31 states across the country.

It is the first comprehensive study on non-communicable metabolic diseases, revealing concerning statistics relating to prediabetes, hypertension, generalised obesity, abdominal obesity, and dyslipidaemia.

FIT spoke to the study authors to know more about the findings.