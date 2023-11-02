Delhi Pollution in Photos: Capital Chokes as Air Quality Turns Hazardous

Delhi Pollution in Photos.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by FIT)
For the third day in a row, on 2 November, Delhi recorded 'hazardous' air quality as smog tightened its grip on the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that all government and private primary schools in the national capital will remain closed for the next two days.
In Photo: Jama Masjid, engulfed in smog, in Delhi
A dip in temperature in the last couple of days, on top of worsening AQI, has Delhi-NCR caught in low visibility.
On Thursday, 2 November, several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded AQI upwards of 500, with Wazirpur recording 609*, Sriniwaspuri recording 631* at 16:00.
Sharing the picture of a gloomy, barely visible Delhi skyline (taken at 15:20 pm), one X (formerly Twitter) user said, "This is not a dust storm; it's not a desert. This is the present air condition in Delhi-NCR. Save your lungs."
Another X user shared a picture of a smoggy Connaught Place with the caption, "What a depressive environment in Delhi’s Connaught Place when pollution levels worsen."
Experts recommend restricting time outdoors, masking up when stepping out, and taking steps to minimise indoor pollution to protect against the onslaught of the worsening air quality.
Neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region are also grappling with poor air quality.
In photo: Commuters in Gurugram wade through smog.
With smog and low visibility persisting, Noida too recorded 'very poor' air quality for a third day in a row.
On Thursday, the AQI in Greater Noida touched 713*.
Scientists are predicting that the air quality in Delhi-NCR is set to worsen over the next fortnight as the temperature dips further, weather conditions, as well as due to an increase in farm fires in neighbouring states.
On Thursday, 2 November, several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded 'hazardous' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) upwards of 500 for the third day in a row.
As winter sets in, scientists warn the air quality in Delhi-NCR is only set to worsen in the next fortnight.
Doctors warn that children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are likely to be hit harder by the poor air quality. It is advised that residents use N95 masks when they step out, restrict outdoor activity, use air purifiers if possible, and reduce indoor pollution.
*Data source: aqicn.org.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)