Delhi AQI: With IIT Study Stalled, What Does Data Say About Causes Of Pollution?

As Delhi's air-quality levels deteriorated this week, a first-of-its kind study to ascertain the causes behind the city's polluted air has allegedly been stalled on the orders of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman Ashwini Kumar, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, 25 October.

In 2021, the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur decided to conduct a study on the "Real-Time Source Apportionment" of pollution in the city.

But what have earlier studies said on the causes leading to Delhi pollution? Why has it snowballed into a political tussle? FIT explains.