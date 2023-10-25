Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Accuses DPCC Chairman of Stalling Air Pollution Study 

On 7 July, 2021, the Delhi government awarded the "Real Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi" project to a consortium led by IIT Kanpur, including research institutes like The Energy Research Institute (TERI), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), among others.

“Kumar has repeatedly and deliberately stalled the project for no rhyme or reason. Despite repeated reminders for clearing the pending payments and despite multiple meetings with IIT Kanpur regarding where they have explained their model, he has been raising some objection or the other with the sole purpose of off-tracking and delaying this project, which is vital for improving the air quality and for addressing the public health issue posed by air pollution in Delhi,” mentioned Rai's letter.

Services Minister Atishi highlighted the significant milestone of the source apportionment study, stating that preparing a mitigation plan without identifying the sources contributing to Delhi's pollution is impractical.

Regarding the apportionment study, Atishi said, "The data from the study showed that knowing where and what is causing pollution helped the Delhi government make a policy, but now it will not be possible to do so further by stopping payments."