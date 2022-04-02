Why Is It So Hot? Why Are Heatwave Spells on the Rise?

The Climate Change Dictionary is all about breaking down all the climate jargon and the new buzzword is 'heatwave'.

It's still March, the month when fans are still on low, plans of cleaning the coolers are being made, as the creative advertisements of prickly heat powders and beverages have just started being displayed on your TVs.

However, this year, some parts of the country are already facing 'heatwaves'.

But why is it so hot?