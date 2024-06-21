Lack of Proper Data, Harsh Impact on Poor: What Heatwave Death Tolls Indicate

Between March and June, there have been 110 confirmed heatstroke deaths and over 40,000 suspected cases in the country, as per Health Ministry data.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
It was around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, 18 June — Delhi’s hottest day in at least 55 years — when 53-year-old Vipin Tiwari, a security guard at a godown in West Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial area phase 1, suddenly collapsed.
Tiwari, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital by labourers in the area, but he did not survive.
The 53-year-old is likely to have been a victim of a heatstroke, a police official from Mayapuri confirmed to The Quint.
(The Quint could not reach out to DDU officials on the matter.)
The highest number of such deaths was reported from Uttar Pradesh (36), followed by Bihar (17), and Rajasthan (16), Associated Press reported.
“In my 13 years of experience as a doctor, I have not seen something like this. This is an unprecedented heatwave. I have signed several death certificates due to heat-related illness...” Dr Ajay Chauhan, head of the heat stroke unit at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) told The Quint.
How many Indians have succumbed to the high temperatures over the last decade? Why is obtaining reliable data such a persistent challenge? What are the policy changes needed to mitigate the impact of heat waves?
A patient admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion undergoes treatment at LNJP hospital
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave occurs if the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly areas.
In India, heat waves typically occur between the months of March to June, and in some cases, even extend till July.
The annual average heatwave days increased from 42 in 2020 to 190 in 2022, and took a dip in 2023 at 111 days. (Note: Average heat wave is calculated by totalling the average number of heatwave days in states.)
In 2024, however, in many states, heatwaves are lasting for as long as 10 to 20 days at a stretch, instead of the usual 4 to 8 days, IMD data showed.
Average heat wave is calculated by totalling the average number of heatwave days in states during March-June.
The National Heat-Related Illness (HRI) and Death Surveillance under the NPCC-HH defines heat-related deaths as a death which exposure to high ambient temperature either caused the death or significantly contributed to it.
The diagnosis can be based on either the history of exposure to "high ambient temperature" or from the circumstances surrounding the death, investigative reports concerning environmental temperature, and/or measured antemortem body temperature at the time of collapse.
So, how many deaths from extreme heat stress have taken place in India?
To answer this, one must understand that there are wide divergences among numbers reported by various agencies such as the IMD (Ministry of Earth Sciences), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The effect of this is a rise in heatwave deaths reported across India over the last few years.
In a reply to a Parliament question in 2023, the Health Ministry said it had information about just 33 heat-related deaths in 2022. However, the NCRB reported 730 deaths for 2022. In that same reply, the Health Ministry reported 264 heat-related deaths in the first six months of 2023.
The actual number, however, is likely to be much higher as heat-related deaths are often under-reported, experts believe.
Dileep Malvankar, Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Gandhinagar said:
Aravind Unni, an urban researcher working with informal workers told The Quint, "Unfortunately, just like during COVID-19, we are unable to count the deaths, because the State does not want it to come out. Because once it does, you will have to take very strong measures to curb the deaths... not counting deaths properly stops us from responding better to the crisis."
With daily temperatures crossing 40-degree celsius in parts of North India including Delhi, it is the vast majority of the poor, who generally work outdoors, who face the brunt of it.
In Delhi, over 45 heatwave deaths were recorded— most of whom are believed to be construction/factory labourers, security guards, and street vendors, reports suggested.
In 2024, a total of 348 homeless people died due to the heatwave in Delhi, CHD reported.
Shalini Sinha, Asia Strategic Lead, Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organising (WEIGO) told The Quint:
Agreeing with Sinha, Aravind Unni said that since workers do not have health insurances, "they will have to spend out of their pocket for medical treatment, and for protective gears, which is an additional expense."
Soon after Delhi reported its first heatwave death in May, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued an advisory on paid breaks for labourers from noon to 3 pm, water and coconut water at construction sites.
Patients being admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion at LNJP hospital
Focusing on crisis management, rather than on better preparedness, is at the root of the country’s failings, experts believed. “Sadly the approach is to wait and watch until the hazard turns into a disaster. When a crisis is recurring, you cannot call it 'unprecedented," Unni said.
Experts said that the heatwave deaths and illnesses reflect to inadequate warnings from authorities and a lack of infrastructure to protect people from extreme heat.
However, both Unni and Shalini Sinha believed that it was important to move away from an "ad hoc, instruction-based response" to a more focussed long-term measures of urban planning and climate action plans (CAPs).
Unni said that there was a need for system-wide protections for workers including compensation for loss of income, which requires state-intervention.
