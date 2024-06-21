Lack of Proper Data, Harsh Impact on Poor: What Heatwave Death Tolls Indicate

The National Heat-Related Illness (HRI) and Death Surveillance under the NPCC-HH defines heat-related deaths as a death which exposure to high ambient temperature either caused the death or significantly contributed to it.

The diagnosis can be based on either the history of exposure to "high ambient temperature" or from the circumstances surrounding the death, investigative reports concerning environmental temperature, and/or measured antemortem body temperature at the time of collapse.

So, how many deaths from extreme heat stress have taken place in India?

To answer this, one must understand that there are wide divergences among numbers reported by various agencies such as the IMD (Ministry of Earth Sciences), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).