Do We Know Enough About Corbevax, the COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 12- 14

Speaking of Corbevax, Dr Shahid Jameel points out that the recombinant protein subunit based vaccine "is time tested and very safe."

It must be noted, however, that the data from the clinical trials of the vaccine in children has not been made public yet for peer review.

"It would be best to publish clinical trials data. There should be no substitute for that," adds Dr Jameel.

This is especially critical given that there isn't any real world data of the vaccine's safety and efficacy in adults either.

Other experts have raised this concern too. Dr C S Pramesh, the Director of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, for one, took to Twitter to urge the company to publish the clinical trial data.

"Huge respect for what you do, @PeterHotez, but would still like published efficacy (phase 3) data (not just immunogenicity, titres etc) before we champion #Corbevax?,"he wrote.