Expert Panel Recommends Corbevax For Children: What's Different?

Experts from India's central drug authority recommended on Monday that Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine be granted EUA for administration in children.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India's central drug authority on Monday, 14 February granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged aged 12 to 18, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.
How is it different? What is its dosage? Here is all you need to know:
For which age group is Corbevax recommended?
Corbevax is recommended for administration in children aged 12 to 18 years.
Is Corbevax now available for children?
No. Even though the vaccine is approved by the Subject Expert Committee of the central drug authority of India, it is yet to receive the final approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Is Corbevax not approved by DCGI?
Corbevax has already been approved by the DCGI on 28 December, 2021 for usage in adults. However, DCGI is yet to give its final approval to Corbevax for administration in children.
The manufacturers of Corbevax have already conducted phase 1/2 and 2/3 trials in India
What is the dosage of Corbevax?
The dosage for Corbevax is:
A double dose vaccine.
Administered 28 days apart.
Of 0.5ml quantity in a single dose.
What kind of COVID vaccine is it?
Corbevax COVID vaccine is:
An RBD protein sub-unit vaccine.
First of its kind to be indigenously developed in India.
An intramuscular vaccine.
Stored at 2-8 degree Celsius.
When will children below the age of 15 be vaccinated?
Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had said that the vaccination for children aged 12-14 will start from March in India.
