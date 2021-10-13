'Not Sure Yet if Healthy Kids Need a COVID Vaccine:' Dr Kang on Covaxin

'I am not sure yet if healthy children really need the COVID vaccine,' said India's top virologist and member of the government's COVID-19 Working Group NTAGI, Dr Gagandeep Kang.

As the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) recommends the conditional use of Covaxin among children in the age group of 2-18, and the final nod by the DCGI awaited, the conversation has shifted to whether the vaccines are needed for children, who should get it first, when will they be rolled out, and finally, where's the data?

In an interview with The Quint, Dr Gagandeep Kang said there is sufficient data in terms of adult trials of 25,000 people and over 500 children for the SEC to conclude the vaccine is safe. She said that while Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, were under no obligation to share details of the clinical trials, the data should be made available for wider scrutiny.