Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: How Does It Work? What's the Price?

As the nation awaits SOPs for vaccinating children, here's all we know about the Zydus Cadila vaccine.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) could announce the guidelines for vaccinating children by mid-October, media reports suggested.
Earlier in August, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorisation for use in adults and children above 12 years.
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVEC) is likely to receive recommendation on using the ZyCoV-D DNA vaccine for children.
What type of vaccine is ZyCoV-D?
The Zydus Cadila vaccine is the first DNA vaccine against coronavirus, to be produced in India. It works by carrying a genetic code of the virus, which induces a cell-mediated immune response.
To break it down, the vaccine directs the cells to produce the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 virus, which in turn elicits an immune response.
How many doses complete a vaccine cycle?
One needs to take three doses of the Zydus Cadila vaccine to complete a dose. The needle-less method will be used to administer the vaccine.
The first shot is given on Day 0, the second on the 28th day and the third on the 56th day.
What is a needle-less method?
According to Times of India, needle-less method is when the drug is directly delivered by using high pressure on the surface of the skin. The method uses the underlying tissues in the skin instead of a needle-based injection.
Do we know the price per dose?
The company has not officially revealed the prices yet.
The Ahmedabad-based healthcare manufacturer is said to have proposed a price of ₹1,900 for its three-dose jab, reported Hindustan Times. However, the Union government is reportedly negotiating the price, and the guidelines will be released post that.
How safe is this vaccine?
Three-phase trials have been completed for the vaccine. While the first two trials did not show any significant side effects after the vaccine, the Phase 3 trials completed for the vaccine showed an efficacy of 66.6 percent.
The company has, however, not released details of the study or submitted it for a peer-review.
