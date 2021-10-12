Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: How Does It Work? What's the Price?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) could announce the guidelines for vaccinating children by mid-October, media reports suggested.

Earlier in August, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorisation for use in adults and children above 12 years.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVEC) is likely to receive recommendation on using the ZyCoV-D DNA vaccine for children.

As the nation awaits Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for vaccinating children, here's all we know about the Zydus Cadila vaccine, which is most likely to be used in the first phase.