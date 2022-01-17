India May Start Vaccinating Children in 12-14 Age Group in March: NTAGI Chief

India may begin inoculating children in the age group 12-14 against COVID-19 in March, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said on Monday, 17 January, according to news agency PTI.

This will be possible as children in the 15-18 age group are likely to be fully vaccinated by then, Dr Arora said.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive for the 15 to 18 age group on 3 January, over 3.5 crore teens have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covaxin so far. As per an estimation, there are around 7.4 crore teens in this age bracket in India to whom vaccine shots will be administered.