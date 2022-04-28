Autopsy-Based Indian Study Reveals COVID Spreads To Liver, Kidneys and More

The study examined cadavers closely to arrive at its findings.
(Photo: iStock)
A study by Indian doctors, based on the autopsies of 21 patients who died of COVID-19, shows that COVID affects multiple organs and isn't just limited to the respiratory system.
The study, published in Cureus Medical Journal, did detailed autopsies and examinations on the patients to determine how their organs had been affected by COVID-19.
The study was conducted from August to October 2020 and the results were published late March 2022. Patients in the study had been hospitalized for anywhere from 2 days to 39 days.
COVID-19 is cause SARS-CoV-2 virus. It's a single strand RNA virus that spreads quickly anf efficiently. In this study, doctors looked for traces of this RNA in other organs of the patients.
The study says, "The presence of viral RNA in various organs also suggests that the virus spreads from the lungs through the bloodstream to infect the other organs. However, advanced studies are required to prove this hypothesis."
While the study found that "the cause of death in the majority of the cases was lung injury", it adds that disease-associated mortality in patients is multifactorial i.e., meaning it involves more than just one organ or system being affected.
The team of doctors added that more detailed studies are needed to determine all the factors that contribute to the severity of COVID-19 in some cases.
