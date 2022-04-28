India Sees Slight Increase in COVID-19 Tally With 3,303 New Cases & 39 Deaths

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday, 28 April, reported 3,303 fresh cases and 39 deaths due to coronavirus. This is slightly higher than the 2,927 cases recorded on Wednesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday, 28 April, reported 3,303 fresh cases and 39 deaths due to coronavirus. This is slightly higher than the 2,927 cases recorded on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate has risen to 0.66 percent, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 16,980.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states and urged people to 'stay alert', as another wave seemed imminent.
"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the PM told reporters after his interaction with the state heads.
The PM added, "It's a matter of pride for every citizen that 96 percent of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 percent of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine."
Pushing for further coordination between central and state administrations, the PM stressed the importance of 'cooperative federalism'. "Scaling-up of manpower and medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting," Modi said.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of six and 12 amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)