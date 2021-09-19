The Lancet Publishes 'Alternative View' on COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

After facing backlash for its coverage of origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the much acclaimed scientific journal The Lancet has now published an 'alternative view' from 16 scientists.

The international team of health experts, in the open letter, make an appeal for an "objective, open, and transparent scientific debate about the origin of SARS-CoV-2".

Scientists "need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts", the authors wrote.