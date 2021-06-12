This Pune Scientist Couple Wants COVID ‘Lab Leak’ Theory Probed

The hypothesis that the novel coronavirus originated from a “lab leak” in China’s Wuhan has gotten fresh impetus as a US government laboratory recently concluded that the theory is plausible.

Although the World Health Organisation has favoured the possibility of zoonotic origins of COVID-19, groups of scientists have been demanding a forensic probe into the “lab leak” theory as well.

A Pune-based scientist couple, Dr Monali Rahalkar and Dr Rahul Bahulikar, are working with DRASTIC or Decentralised Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 – a group of people including scientists looking for clues on the virus’ origins.