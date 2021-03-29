COVID Lab Leak Unlikely, Bats May Be Culprit: WHO-CHINA Study 

The reports of the World Health Organisation’s joint study with China to trace the origins of COVID indicate that it is more likely the virus has been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal. The study noted that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, reported The Associated Press (AP).
The ten-member expert team from WHO was formed and it began coordinating this visit with Chinese officials since July 2020 to probe into the earliest cases of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan in December 2019.
The release of the report has been delayed over time, leading to speculations of China skewing conclusions and deflecting any blame for the spread of the virus, reported AP.
There was no evidence found of large outbreaks that could be related to COVID-19 prior to December 2019 in Wuhan or anywhere else, World Health Organisation's (WHO) Ben Embarek said on Tuesday, 9 February, detailing the findings of a joint WHO and Chinese mission that was probing the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
He added that the hypothesis of the virus being leaked from a lab was also ‘extremely unlikely’, noting that when lab accidents happen, ‘they are extremely rare events’, The Guardian reported.
At a briefing, China’s team head Liang Wannian said that the team did find evidence of wider circulation outside the Wuhan Huanan market in December 2019, adding that the investigation has uncovered new information but has not dramatically changed the picture of the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Reuters.
He further expressed that his team regarded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to be in a good state in 2019 and that it was ‘very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place’.
(With inputs from AP, Reuters and AFP)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined