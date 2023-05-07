COVID Not a Public Health Emergency, Says WHO: What Does It Mean For India?

"India had reached this status a year ago," Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a public health and policy expert, told FIT, in response to World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global public health emergency.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing, and the pressure on health systems easing,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said, in a press conference on 5 May.