Weekly COVID Caseload in India Drops by 27%: Has the Recent Surge Peaked?

A woman gets tested for COVID in Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo: PTI)
4,282 new COVID cases were reported in India on 1 May. With a steady decline in daily fresh cases being recorded in the past few days, the recent wave seems to be on its way out.
Even as far as the weekly tally is concerned, in the last 7 days the COVID caseload in the country was down by 27 percent as compared to the week before.
XBB1.1.6 Omicron sub-variant, dubbed Arcturus, was thought to be behind the sudden surge in COVID cases witnessed in India recently.
This time around, there were some reports of symptoms previously not associated with COVID. Notably, conjunctivitis, and itchy eyes.
It must be noted, however, that there isn't any evidence of the Arcturus being more virulent or causing more severe illness than other Omicron strains.
Speaking to FIT in early April, Public Health Expert, Dr Srinath Reddy said, "For a variety of reasons, I think we will get periodic spikes. This is going to be an ongoing phenomenon that we will continue to see from time to time."
