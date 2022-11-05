XBB COVID Variant Under Watch Amid Flu Season: Should You Be Worried?

As allergy season makes way for flu season, experts are already warning of the possibility of a surge in COVID cases. Experts are calling it the 'tridemic'.

The graphs are being closely watched, and all eyes are on new, emerging COVID variants that could lead to a pandemic resurgence. The latest to come under the radar of researchers is the XBB variant.

Is XBB more transmissible than previous COVID variants? Can it lead to another COVID wave? FIT answers your FAQs.