FAQ | Novavax COVID Vaccine Gets US FDA Approval: What Is It?

The US Food and Drug granted emergency approval to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults over the age of 18, on Wednesday, 13 July.

The vaccine still needs to be green lit by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before it is rolled out.

A US CDC panel is said to meet on Tuesday to discuss this, reported Reuters.

Novavax's Nuvaxovid is a protein based vaccine – a fairly traditional vaccine technology, and the hope is that those in the US that were hesitant to take the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and J&J vaccines would be more receptive to this one.