FAQ | Novavax COVID Vaccine Gets US FDA Approval: What Is It?

Novavax COVID vaccine FAQ
(Photo: iStock)
The US Food and Drug granted emergency approval to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults over the age of 18, on Wednesday, 13 July.
The vaccine still needs to be green lit by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before it is rolled out.
A US CDC panel is said to meet on Tuesday to discuss this, reported Reuters.
Novavax's Nuvaxovid is a protein based vaccine – a fairly traditional vaccine technology, and the hope is that those in the US that were hesitant to take the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and J&J vaccines would be more receptive to this one.
Novavax has already been approved by the EU, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Here's what to know about the vaccine.
What kind of vaccine is Nuvaxovid?
It is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine. This is a tried and tested vaccine technology that is traditionally used to make Hepatitis B and Influenza vaccines.
The vaccine contains a part of the spike protein, which is introduced to the recipient.
This spike protein acts as a “signal,” to the immune system. This, mixed with another adjuvant to amplify this signal, triggers your immune system into action.
It isn't strong enough, however, to cause actual illness.
What do we know about the vaccine's efficacy?
According to the WHO, Novavax's vaccine was found to be 90 percent efficacious against mild, moderate, and severe disease in two Phase 3 trials.
What will the dosage be like?
Novavax is a two dose vaccine like the mRNA vaccines, and other COVID vaccines available in India including Covaxin and Covishield.
The two doses are meant to be taken 3 weeks apart.
Is it affective against Omicron?
In June, Novavax released a press statement saying its COVID vaccine protects against Omicron and its subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
However, the vaccine is unlikely to be as efficacious against the Omicron strains, considering how good they are at circumventing immune protection.
In the statement, Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax, added that the company aimed to create Omicron targetted COVID vaccines as well.
Can I take Nuvaxovid as a booster dose after taking other COVID vaccines?
Currently, Nuvaxovid has been approved in the US as a complete primary series, and not as booster doses.
According to the WHO, there isn't yet enough data to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine when mixed and matched with other vaccine platforms.
Is it available in India?
Yes. The Serum Institute of India was given the licence and is currently producing Novavax's vaccine under the brand name Covovax.
In India, Covovax has been approved for use in adults as well as kids over the age of 7. Currently
Back in September, Novavax announced that they planned to produce two billion doses of the vaccine annually under an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII).
(Written with inputs from Reuters.)
