Covaxin Is Safe and Effective in Kids as Young as 2 Years: Lancet

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is 'well tolerated' and effective in children between the ages of 2 and 18 finds a study published in the medical journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The findings of the peer reviewed study also suggest that the home-grown COVID vaccine induced higher neutralising antibody responses in this age group than in adults.

How much do we know about Covaxin for younger children? What did the Lancet study find?

We break it down.