Covaxin Approved for 6 -12 Year Old Kids, Say Reports: What to Know

Covaxin's COVID-19 vaccine has received restricted emergency use authorization for use in 6 to12 year old kids, from the Drugs Control General of India, reported PTI.

The approval comes just hours after the Subject Expert Committee of the DCGI recommended the vaccine for this age group, while also asking Bharat Biotech to submit additional data supporting Covaxin's safety and efficacy in children between the ages of 2 and 12.

Just last week, Biological E's protein subunit based COVID vaccine Corbevax was recommended by the SEC for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11. Corbevax too has reportedly received an EUA from the DCGI for the same age group.