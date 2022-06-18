COVID-19 Update: India Records 13,216 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths

On 17 June, Mumbai reported 2,255 new COVID cases, and 2 deaths.

According to BMC, 110 COVID patients were hospitalised in the city on Friday, with 16 patients needing oxygen support.

With 13,304 active cases, Mumbai makes up more than half of Maharashtra's COVID active caseload which stands at 24,790.

As for Delhi, the National Capital reported 1,797 fresh cases and one death on 17 June, taking the test positivity rate to positivity rate to 8.18 percent.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day.

Meanwhile, according to government data, a total of 1,96,00,42,768 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far.