Conjunctivitis: Home Remedies To Treat Pink Eye At Home

Conjunctivitis home remedies
(Image: iStock)
Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye is a condition in which the transparent membrane lining the eyelid and eyeball gets inflamed. This membrane is called the conjunctiva and the small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated which is visible in the form of reddish or pink eye.
Pink eye is usually caused by a viral infection but also be caused due to a bacterial infection, or an allergic reaction. Though pink eye can be irritating, it does not affect our vision. Treatments and a few home remedies can help manage the symptoms. Have a look at the home remedies to manage the symptoms of conjunctivitis to prevent the spread of the disease.
Avoid wearing contact lenses and make sure to use a new pair after your conjunctivitis is treated. Your old contacts may cause the infection again.
Avoid wearing eye makeup and do not use the same eye makeup that you might have used during the beginning of the infection.
You can also take ibuprofen or another over-the-counter painkiller.
Use over-the-counter lubricating eye drops to get rid of the irritation, itchiness, and dryness, if any.
Use a warm, damp washcloth and put it over your eyes for a few minutes to help the eyes relax.
Make sure to change pillowcases and sheets every day. Also use a new face towel every day.
Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your eyes.
Don't share anything that touches your eyes.
If you are suffering from allergic conjunctivitis, your doctor may prescribe one of many different types of eye drops to help control allergic reactions like antihistamines and mast cell stabilizers. You may also be given medicines to control inflammation.
