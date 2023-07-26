Conjunctivitis: Home Remedies To Treat Pink Eye At Home

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye is a condition in which the transparent membrane lining the eyelid and eyeball gets inflamed. This membrane is called the conjunctiva and the small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated which is visible in the form of reddish or pink eye.

Pink eye is usually caused by a viral infection but also be caused due to a bacterial infection, or an allergic reaction. Though pink eye can be irritating, it does not affect our vision. Treatments and a few home remedies can help manage the symptoms. Have a look at the home remedies to manage the symptoms of conjunctivitis to prevent the spread of the disease.