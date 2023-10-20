People Communicate With Facial Expressions in Sleep, Says Study: What We Know

A new study in the Paris Brain Institute has suggested that individuals can communicate during their sleep.

A state of sleep is considered to be a state of complete rest for both our mind and body. A recent research published in the Nature Journal (Neuroscience), showed that people were able to respond to verbal stimuli when sleeping through their facial expressions.

The Big Point: People without any considerable sleeping disorder were able to make sense of verbal information transmitted to them in a human voice, showed the study. People responded to these words, through smiling and frowning while they were asleep.