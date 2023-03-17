World Sleep Day: What Do Our Dreams Say About Our Sleeping Patterns?

As a child, I used to have a recurring dream where I’d open my almirah, and bundles and bundles of clothes would start falling all over me. The clothes never actually reached me or the ground, but I’d see them falling, getting closer and closer, almost chasing me from the sky. I’d wake up feeling suffocated, panting heavily.

It’s been years since I had this dream (or was it a nightmare?) but I still remember how it made me feel. So now, as an adult who doesn’t have the money for therapy but (fortunately) asks people questions for a living, I reached out to experts to understand what our dreams tell us about our sleeping patterns.