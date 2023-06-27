Code Grey To Be Implemented Across Hospitals in Kerala: What is It?

Why is This Needed? With increasing cases of violence against doctors being reported in the country, this step comes after the state also modified the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

Apart from this, the state has also put in place certain security measures for medical institutions and will be conducting safety audits in these campuses.

What Did The Health Minister Say? The Hindu quoted George as saying that the protocol, which is commonplace in Western countries, will be “modified to suit all categories of health-care institutions in the State so as to defuse hospital emergencies.”

What Are Some Other Globally-Recognised Emergency Codes?