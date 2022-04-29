ADVERTISEMENT
India Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 With 3,377 New Cases, 60 Deaths
On Thursday, 3,303 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 in the country, India on Friday, 29 April, reported 3,377 fresh cases and 60 deaths due to the disease.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,801.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
