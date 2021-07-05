Heat Wave: How Does It Affect the Human Body? How Can You Stay Safe?

North India is reeling under an intense heat wave.

With temperatures in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh brushing 45 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning in both states.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, 20 June, dispatched teams of experts to visit the states and support their administrations in the public health response to the extreme heat.

According to official records, 11 people have died from the heatwave in North India, although the actual numbers are likely to be much higher.

It's not just India. Heat waves have been declared in several countries across the northern hemisphere, including the UK and the US as well.

Places that don't suffer from heat waves have been recording unprecedented temperatures and testing the limits of human tolerance.

So, how does the human body cope with extreme heat? How can you stay safe? Here is everything you need to know about a heat wave.