How China’s Zero-COVID Strategy Has Made It Vulnerable Now

After nearly three years of aiming to eliminate COVID-19 through mass lockdowns, robust contact tracing programs, and international travel bans, the Chinese government has announced it is rolling back the “zero-COVID” policies that helped suppress the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Chinese Communist Party announced these changes on 7 December, as rates of COVID-19 are on the rise in major cities, following protests demanding the end of zero-COVID policies.

The situation in China stands in stark contrast to the trajectory of the pandemic in the United States. SARS-CoV-2 emerged with a bang, but thanks to a strong vaccination effort and the fact that a large portion of US residents have been infected with the coronavirus, COVID-19 cases seem to be reaching somewhat of a steady state and normal life has mostly resumed.