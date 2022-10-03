Has COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Our Personalities? New Research Says Yes

For many of us, some personality traits stay the same throughout our lives while others change only gradually .

However, evidence shows that significant events in our personal lives which induce severe stress or trauma can be associated with more rapid changes in our personalities.

A new study , published in PLOS ONE, suggests the COVID pandemic has indeed triggered much greater shifts in personality than we would expect to have seen naturally over this period.

In particular, the researchers found that people were less extroverted, less open, less agreeable and less conscientious in 2021 and 2022 compared with before the pandemic.