Eat the Seasons: A Guide For 20-Somethings & Why It Makes a Difference

Having grown up in north India, my winter days often consisted of eating makhan malai, kali gajar ka halwa, breakfast with a side of dry fruits, gajak, til ke ladoo, moongfali, and (much to my dismay) many different kinds of green leafy vegetables.

When I look back at my winter vacations in Lucknow, it surprises me to recall that there have been days where I’ve preferred to eat a handful of peanuts over an aloo paratha or a steaming bowl of rajma chawal (both of which I can easily devour, regardless of how full I might be).

What also surprises me, each time I think about it, is the vast variety of ‘winter food’ and ‘winter recipe’ options that we have.