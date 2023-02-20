FAQ |Are More Women Being Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer: symptoms, risk, death rate, incidents in India
(Photo: iStock)
The rate of pancreatic cancer is rising 'rapidly' among young women compared to men, found a recent study conducted by researchers in the US.
The large-scale study conducted by researchers from the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute in Los Angeles found that in the US, the rate of pancreatic cancer in women under the age of 55 has risen 2.4 percent higher than in men of the same age.
The study also found that the rate of incidence among young Black women rose 2.23 percent higher than among young Black men.
Is pancreatic cancer on the rise among Indian women too? How do you detect pancreatic cancer?
FIT speaks to Dr Shubham Garg, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, and Dr Nikhil Agarwal, GI-HPB Surgery and Oncology, Max Hospital, Saket and Gurugram.
What is pancreatic cancer?
The pancreas is a small leaf-shaped organ located behind the stomach. Its main job is to secrete enzymes and hormones that help process sugar in the food we eat. Cancer of the pancreas is called pancreatic cancer.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Shubham Garg says, "The numbers show that there has been almost twice the number of pancreatic cancers over the past 20 years."
How dangerous is pancreatic cancer?
According to the study, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality out of all the cancers in the US.
Although it's not quite the same in India, because of lower rates of incident, Dr Garg says, "if a person is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, there is one in ten chance that they will be alive after 5 years with or without treatment."
"It is located at a place where there are a lot of blood vessels which allows it to spread very quickly, and so even after treatment, the survival is not very good," he adds.
However, Dr Agarwal adds that pancreatic cancer is not as much of a concern in India as it is in other parts of the world as its incidence is relatively very low.
Is the survival rate even lower in young women?
Although the survival rate isn't necessarily lower in women, accoridng to the senior author of the study, improvement in survival rate is "largely among men. The mortality rate among women is not improving."
Is it on the rise among Indian women too?
Both Dr Nikhil Agarwal, and Dr Shubham Garg agree that there isn't enough robust data to tell conclusively, but there doesn't seem to be a similar trend in India.
What causes pancreatic cancer?
It's difficult to pinpoint, one cause, but there are several lifestyle related factors including smoking, obesity, and alcohol consumption.
"All of these factors are on the rise, which is why pancreatic cancer is also on the rise,"says Dr Garg.
Can I get screened for pancreatic cancer like with breast cancer ot prostate cancer?
Dr Agarwal says that unfortunately there is not screening test, or screening recommendations for pancreatic cancer as of now. "We might get something in the future."
According to Dr Agarwal, tests are only run when cancer is suspected from symptoms.
What are some symptoms of pancreatic cancer?
Some symptoms that Dr Agarwal lists are,
Abdomenal pain
Jaundice
Weight loss
Loss of appetite
Itchy skin
Light coloured stool
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)