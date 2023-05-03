Cadbury Products Recalled in UK Over Fear of Listeria Infection: What We Know

Over fear of listeria, thousands of Cadbury products are being recalled from stores in the United Kingdom.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
The recall has been initiated only in the UK and not in India. Here’s all you need to know about what happened.
Items Recalled: UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has asked consumers to return the 75 gm packets of these products to supermarkets for a full refund if their ‘use-by’ dates are 17-18 May.
Crunchie Chocolate Dessert
Daim Chocolate Dessert
Flake Chocolate Dessert
Heroes Chocolate Dessert
Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert
Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert
A statement by the FSA said:
Muller is a supermarket chain that started recalling the products after “an alarm was raised about contamination,” Metro reported.
Not the First Time: Cadbury Schweppes was also fined USD 2 million in 2007 by a UK court “for selling unsafe chocolate in Britain and Ireland during 2006 in a salmonella-related health scare,” reported LiveMint.
Who Is at Risk?
Pregnant women
Older people
Infants
Immunocompromised people
Symptoms of Listeriosis:
High temperature
Muscle pain
Fever or chills
Diarrhoea
Nausea
Vomiting
Convulsions
Headaches
