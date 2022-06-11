'Body Telling Me to Slow Down': Justin Bieber Opens up on His Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber has said that he has been diagnosed with facial paralysis.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Friday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell fans in a video post that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.
The pop singer had recently announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," Bieber explained in a video.
"So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see", he added.
Bieber added that he was doing facial exercises and resting "so I can do what I was born to do".
